Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ Returns With Season 2 Set In Sicily

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of New HBO Limited Series "The White Lotus" - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

HBO Max’s comedy-drama series The White Lotus will return in Sicily for its highly anticipated second season. Variety confirmed previous reports that the show will take place in Italy.

The publication disclosed that a source close to the show said that once again a Four Seasons Hotel will stand in for White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, specifically the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina.

The first season of the series was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui. The San Domenico Palace’s website revealed it would be closed to guests until April 1.

Season 2 of The White Lotus will star Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza alongside recently announced cast members F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson. Series fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, who played the mourning heiress Tanya McQuoid, will also return for the second season.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his elderly father Bert Di Grasso , portrayed by Abraham, and college graduate son, played by DiMarco. Plaza joins as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew, and Richardson will portray Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

In a recent interview with Variety, Plaza shared her excitement about working with White, revealing that they had been collaborating on another creative project that “kind of got messed up by the COVID of it all.”

“I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I’m very excited to work with him,” Plaza said. “I’m very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”

HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ Returns With Season 2 Set In Sicily  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close