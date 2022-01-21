RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

HBO Max’s comedy-drama series The White Lotus will return in Sicily for its highly anticipated second season. Variety confirmed previous reports that the show will take place in Italy.

The publication disclosed that a source close to the show said that once again a Four Seasons Hotel will stand in for White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, specifically the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina.

The first season of the series was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui. The San Domenico Palace’s website revealed it would be closed to guests until April 1.

Season 2 of The White Lotus will star Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza alongside recently announced cast members F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson. Series fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, who played the mourning heiress Tanya McQuoid, will also return for the second season.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his elderly father Bert Di Grasso , portrayed by Abraham, and college graduate son, played by DiMarco. Plaza joins as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew, and Richardson will portray Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

In a recent interview with Variety, Plaza shared her excitement about working with White, revealing that they had been collaborating on another creative project that “kind of got messed up by the COVID of it all.”

“I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I’m very excited to work with him,” Plaza said. “I’m very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”

HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ Returns With Season 2 Set In Sicily was originally published on globalgrind.com

