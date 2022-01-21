Memphis Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway Blasts Reporters For Asking “Stupid F***ing Questions” Following 3rd Straight Loss

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway let his frustration out on some reporters during a post-game press conference.

After his alma mater’s third straight loss Thursday night (Jan.21) in a tough 70-62 home defeat against SMU, Tigers head coach Anfernee Hardaway let reporters feel his rage. He was triggered after a reporter asked if he ever lost faith in his ability to get the job done because the team hasn’t seemed to improve or land top recruits during his four-year coaching tenure.

“I think the one thing I can say to this media because this media gets kind of f—ed-up sometimes when it comes to me,” Hardaway said. “We don’t have our full roster. Y’all know we don’t have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f—ing questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do. I’m coaching really hard, my boys are playing really hard. I’m not embarrassed about nothing. We have four freshmen starting. Y’all need to act like it.”

“Act like we’ve got 17, 18, and 19-year olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22, 23, and 24-year-old guys. Come on, man. Stop disrespecting me, bro. Don’t do that. I work too f—ing hard. I work way too hard for that. Y’all write all these all these bullshit articles about me, and all I do is work. We’ve got young kids on the floor,” he further added.

Hardway’s clearly visible frustration could stem from his team’s poor play following a 4-0 start. Granted, his Tigers are missing its leading returning scorers from last season in Landers Nolley and Deandre Williams, both out due to injury. But, he still has senior guards Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax and two juniors in center Malcolm Dandridge and wing Lester Quinones. The two freshmen Hardway pointed out he started, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren were five-star prospects.

We hope Penny Hardaway can right the ship. We would hate to see him get the boot.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Memphis Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway Blasts Reporters For Asking “Stupid F***ing Questions” Following 3rd Straight Loss was originally published on cassiuslife.com

