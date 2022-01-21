Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

"I'm washing lettuce. Soon, I'll be on fries. In a few years, I'll make assistant manager, and that's when the big bucks start rolling in." Louie Anderson (Coming To America)

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit Build - June 21, 2019

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Legendary comedian Louie Andreson has died at the age of 68 after battling blood cancer, according to TMZ.

It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, but it was reported that he was in a Vegas hospital, being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

His 40-year career list major movies and tv shows, like The  Coming To America and the sequel. He became one of our favorites in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series  Baskets, where he won himself an  Emmy for best supporting actor.

Some of The Best New Music & Videos From This Week Ft. BTS, Eminem & more!
Eminem's "Mom's Spaghetti" Restaurant Opens In Detroit
5 photos

Related Stories

Anderson is “One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central. In 1994 he created a cartoon and voiced the animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.”  Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role

Up until he was hospitalized, Anderson did what he loved most, touring doing stand-up comedy. Condolences to his family and friends.

 

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close