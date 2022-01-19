Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Covering Funeral And Burial Expenses For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Fire

Cardi B is covering the funeral and burial expenses of the deadly Bronx blaze that left 17 dead and dozens injured.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Cardi B And Starco Brands Launch Whipshots

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Cardi B is heartbroken by the devastating Bronx blaze that claimed the lives of 17 people, including eight children ranging from ages two to 50. The Bronx native vowed to cover the victims funeral and burial costs.

On January 9, the deadly fire ripped through the 19 story Touray Tower in the Bronx, killing over a dozen of its residents when a fire, caused by a broken space heater, sent smoke billowing through the building as a result of two malfunctioning self-closing doors. Victims of the deadly fire perished from smoke inhalation. Dozens were injured. Nearly all the victims were Gambian, NYTimes reports.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” the WAP rapper told TMZ. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” she added.

According to CNN, “the state of New York announced this week that it would be granting $2 million to a fund for the victims.”

Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this unimaginable tragedy.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial After Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K

Cardi B Is Dripping In Dior In Latest Instagram Post

Cardi B Covering Funeral And Burial Expenses For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Fire  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close