Looks like Vic Mensa has once again run afoul of the law and just gotten himself into a heap of trouble. The Chicago rapper was arrested and hit with felony drug possession out in Virginia.

According to COS, the “Down On My Luck” rapper was taken into custody at the Dulles International Airport in Fairfax, VA this past Saturday night (January 15) after allegedly being found in possession of mushrooms, LSD, and other psychedelic drugs. The report states that “The Chicago rapper had just returned from a trip to Ghana when he was pulled aside by U.S. Customs Agents for a secondary search. They discovered 41 grams of LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside of Mensa’s luggage.”

Due to him carrying all that psychedelic work on his person, Mensa was hit with four felony charges related to possession of a controlled substance and eventually taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Vic had traveled to Ghana with fellow Chicagoan, Chance The Rapper where they met the country’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo. While it seems to have been a positive trip on the surface, it looks like Vic brought back with him more than an Nana Akufo-Addo autograph and will now have to answer in court about his transgressions.

Vic has yet to release a public statement about his current situation. At least it looks like he had a good time while he was down in Ghana.

Good luck, homie.

Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Drug Possession At Dulles Airport was originally published on hiphopwired.com

