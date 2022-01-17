Celebrity News
Celebrity News

JT And Yung Miami Are Twinning In Matching Dolce And Gabbana Looks

The City Girls posed for Instagram earlier today wearing matching Dolce and Gabbana looks including $5,245 crystal-embellished boots.

City Girls

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Capitol Music Group

The City Girls are twinning in their latest looks and we’re loving it! In an Instagram post shared on both JT and Yung Miami’s pages today, the ladies stepped out in matching Dolce and Gabbana looks and instantly broke the internet with their blinged-out style.

For the look, the “Act Up” rap duo wore green and red Dolce and Gabbana bodysuits that resembled a turf football field. They paired the look with a matching Dolce and Gabbana bucket hat and wore cut-off denim shorts that they left unbuttoned at the waist. For their shoes, they wore Dolce and Gabbana crystal-embellished padded boots that currently retail for $5,245. They accessorized the look with matching diamond-encrusted necklaces, matching watches and both wore their hair long, straight, and jet-black as they posed for a series of photos for their Instagram pages. “Touchdown in yo CITY🏉,” the rappers captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Thousands of the rappers’ Instagram followers were loving this matching look on the ladies as they flooded the post with over 600 thousand likes and almost 9 thousand comments. “Obsessed,” one of the rapper’s followers left underneath the post while another wrote, “Dayummmm 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yall two 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Yes, these two lool good!

Beauties, what do you think of JT and Yung Miami’s matching outfits? Would you splurge?

JT And Yung Miami Are Twinning In Matching Dolce And Gabbana Looks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

