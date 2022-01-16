Celebrity News
Narrative Ye: Kanye West Says Travis Scott Put Him On To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party Location

Hey, he mad it right?

Kanye West‘s life is a spiral of peak drama and struggle right about now. Ye recently attended his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, but only because Travis Scott told him where it was located and the time.

At least, that’s the story Yeezy is telling the public as to maintain his proper narrative. It’s 2022, after all.

TMZ detailed all the necessary tomfoolery:

Kanye seemed thrilled he was able to show up to the shindig but said it was Travis Scott who told him the party was being thrown at Kylie’s home. He also thanked Kris and Corey … and Kylie for letting him in, but made no mention of Kim. He also groused that security stopped him briefly at the door.

He was clearly happy, saying his kids are the priority in his life … and you can see and hear he really seems to mean it. We’re told he spent about 2 hours there.

The party looked super fun, and Kanye is smiling as he chatted with some of the guests. You can see Kanye and Kim in the same shot, but they are not together.

Earlier in the day, Ye insinuated that Kim Kardashian didn’t want to give him the address to the shindig. Her story is it was a communication mishap, and she thought her ex was going to throw Chicago a second birthday party.

So obviously, millionaires participate in headass antics with their children, too. We’ll give LaFlare props for looking out for his mans, though. Tristan Thompson, not so much.

In other news, in a new song Ye said he would bless Pete Davidson with the proper fade.

 

 

Narrative Ye: Kanye West Says Travis Scott Put Him On To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party Location  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

