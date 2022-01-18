Celebrity News
COVID D–k Is A Real Thing, Docs Say After Man Claims His Penis Shrunk 1.5 Inches

They Say, "It's Not The Size Of The Boat But The Motion In The Ocean."

measurement of penis - Schwanzlänge

Source: wakila / Getty

I’ve heard of COVID hair, and COVID pneumonia , but COVID d–k is new.

Apparently, an anonymous man decided to share with, “How To Do It” podcast in a letter that he experienced some shrinkage after contracting COVID-19. According to the NYPOST, “My penis has shrunk,” his letter read.

Referring to himself as, “coming up short”, mentioned that he’s a 30-year-old heterosexual man, “In July of last year, I contracted COVID and was very sick. When I got out of the hospital, I had some erectile dysfunction issues,” he continued.

Coming up short wrote, It shouldn’t really matter, but it has had a profound impact on my self-confidence and my abilities in bed. I know you can’t give me back my missing length and girth, but I was wondering if you could give me any advice on what to do now.”

In response to his, shortcomings,  Dr. Charles Welliver — a urologist and Director of Men’s Health at Albany Medical College, NY did confirm there are some cases of men who got covid, developing erectile dysfunction.  Dr. Ashley Winter, a urologist in Oregon, insisted: “COVID d – – k is a real thing.”

COVID D–k Is A Real Thing, Docs Say After Man Claims His Penis Shrunk 1.5 Inches  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

