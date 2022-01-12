RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Artist and NoPattern Studio operator Chuck Anderson has landed a collaborative deal with the Jordan Brand to create new designs for 23 Engineered clothing.

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with Anderson, he was part of a trio of innovators who, in 2005, created THE BRILLIANCE, a blog site founded by Anderson and his associates as a “creative outlet to write about things & interview people they found inspiring and interesting.”

Oh, and by the way, one of Anderson’s two associates just happened to be none other than the cultural icon and designer Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away suddenly in late November of last year.

“Anderson’s getting some time in the limelight with a forthcoming Jordan Brand collaboration, remixing a series of 23 Engineered garments with his warped, tech-y art,” HighSnobiety reported.

We’re talking hoodies, T-shirts, fleece sweatpants, and more that will feature the colorful and stylish imagery Anderson has a reputation for creating.

HighSnobiety noted that after Abloh, Anderson, and the third co-founder, Benjamin Edgar, moved on from THE BRILLIANCE, the site was pretty much left out in the internet wilds until it was re-launched in 2018 with new content.

“Anderson remained an ardent supporter of Abloh throughout the years, repping the Off-White x Nike sneakers and partnering on Abloh’s NikeLab Chicago workshops,” the publication stated, and it’s safe to say Abloh would be proud of his friend and collaborator if he could see him out here thriving and getting his shine.

Chuck Anderson, we salute you—Nike is lucky to have you.

Photo: Nike / CHUCK ANDERSON X JORDAN BRAND 23 ENGINEERED COLLAB COLLECTION

Co-Founder Of Virgil Abloh’s ‘The Brilliance’ Collaborates With Jordan Brand To Create New Designs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

