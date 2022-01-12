Ye AKA Kanye West Is Still Chasing Kim Kardashian, Despite Julia Fox Romance

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Kanye West is still hooked on getting back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian even as he’s deep in a romance with actress and model Julia Fox, to the point of showing up wherever she may be.

According to sources, Ye flew to Miami, Fal. for New Year’s Eve believing that Kardashian would be there. The reasoning was that she would be present as her current beau, Saturday Night Live actor and comedian Pete Davidson was hosting a New Year’s Eve show with Miley Cyrus being broadcast from Miami.

Apparently, Kardashian chose not to make the trip, opting to spend the holiday with her children back at home in California. That left West to put on an impromptu show in Miami, and spend time with his new girlfriend, Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox who he met during that time striking up a romance with shortly after. The 31-year old Fox has been open about her new relationship with Ye, most recently being featured on his Donda Creative Instagram page on Sunday (Jan. 9) and talking about it in an Interview Magazine feature with a racy accompanying photoshoot featuring the two before a date in New York City.

Despite this budding new romance, Kanye’s persistence in trying to get Kim back reared up again as Kardashian changed up her vacation plans in early January as she found out that Kanye was talking about showing up in the Dominican Republic around the same time that she was planning to vacation there with Davidson. She then secretly changed locales, opting to go to the Baker’s Bay Resort in the Bahamas. According to one source, that riled West up as it was the place that Kim had taken him to for his 40th birthday.

West has been outwardly vocal about trying to get back with Kardashian and to make his family whole since their split, and it’s believed that his new dalliance with Fox is “a ploy to get under ex Kim Kardashian’s skin,” and is in response to Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson. “Kanye is back in angry mode. He has gone back to telling Kim not to call him directly, but to call his security to make arrangements for the kids.”, the source claims.

Photo: Getty

