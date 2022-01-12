Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Antonio Brown’s Shirtless-And-Viral Game Exit Footage To Be Turned Into NFT And Sold At Auction

NFTs are hauling in big dollars, even if it doesn't make sense half the time.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Antonio Brown‘s viral moment capturing his dramatic exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets is no longer just a hot topic trending on social media—it’s now a certified moment in NFL history. 

According to TMZ Sports, the footage already seen by millions of Brown stripping down on the sidelines and leaving the field, which led to him being cut from the Buccaneers roster, will be turned into an NFT and sold at auction on January 13.

Apparently selling viral NFTs is a profitable thing and since a single tweet of the video from the January 2, in-game meltdown—which Brown claimed happened because he was being “forced” to play with an injury—garnered more than 11.5 million views.

“The expectation is the winning bidder could pay in the area of $1.5 MILLION to own the piece,” TMZ added in its report.

Booooy, it must be nice to be so wealthy you have throw-away money that can be spent on archived footage of video everyone has already seen on repeat for free.

Of course, another way of looking at it is a video of a Black athlete in a possible moment of crisis will now be a collector’s item for some rich guy to keep as a prized possession.

But you know what they say about fools and their money.

Good luck when the bidding starts, we guess.

Photo: Getty

Antonio Brown’s Shirtless-And-Viral Game Exit Footage To Be Turned Into NFT And Sold At Auction  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close