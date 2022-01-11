Here Is When You Can Stream Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ On Disney Plus

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Marvel Studios’ highly polarizing film Eternals is coming to Disney Plus this week.

If you’re one of the people who didn’t believe Eternals was worth risking rona for, we have some good news for you. Marvel Studios confirmed its 26th cinematic adventure featuring its newest (and oldest) team of heroes will arrive on Disney Plus on January 12. If the release follows the same schedule as the streaming platform’s other releases, you can expect to arrive in the wee hours of the morning if you live on the east coast.

Here are the expected streaming times

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PST (January 12th)

Central Time: 2:00 AM CST (January 12th)

Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EST (January 12th)

British Time: 8:00 AM GMT (January 12th)

European Time: 10:00 AM CEST (January 12th)

Indian Time: 1:30 PM IST (January 12th)

Japan Time: 5:00 PM JST (January 12th)

Australian Time: 6:00 PM AEST (January 12th)

The film was released in theaters in November 2021 and followed a group of immortal heroes who were tasked with taking care of mankind over the centuries without directly getting involved in human affairs. After disbanding, they must come together again following the events of Avengers: Endgame that kickoff a cataclysmic event that not even Earth’s mightiest heroes could prevent from happening.

Eternals was well received by fans who appreciated director Chloe Zhao’s direction bringing fresh new energy to a Marvel film. Among critics, the film received mixed reviews, with most criticism directed toward the movie’s pacing and “dull characters.” Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is still breaking box office records, even in the middle of a still-raging pandemic, not many Marvel movie fans flocked to the theater to see the epic superhero film.

Some deleted scenes from the films have been popping up online ahead of the movie’s home release with the announcement.

Eternals and its beautiful cast arrive on digital platforms on January 12 and Blu-Ray on February 15.

Photo: Marvel / Disney

