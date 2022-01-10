Indy’s Connection: Buying a Home in 2022

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Angel Terrazas of the The Federal Savings Bank and Luis Coronel of Coronel Realty Group about the housing market and purchasing a house in 2022. Angel and Luis shared advice and best practices to be competitive while finding a house that suits your needs.

To connect with Luis, call (317) 207-6822 or visit www.luiscoronelindy.com. He is also active on Facebook at Luis Coronel Indy.

To connect with Angel, call (765) 609-0876 or visit www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/angel-terrazas.He is also active on Facebook at Angel Terrazas/ The Federal Savings Bank.

Their show Tu Casa Indy is on our sister station La Grande 105.1 Saturday mornings at 9. You can also watch the show on Telemundo 19 Saturday mornings at 7:30.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

