Indy’s Connection: Buying a Home in 2022

For first time homebuyers, the process of finding a home and figuring out how to pay for it may be confusing. Angel Terrazas and Luis Coronel join Indy's Connection to explain the steps and share some best practices.

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Angel Terrazas of the The Federal Savings Bank and Luis Coronel of Coronel Realty Group about the housing market and purchasing a house in 2022. Angel and Luis shared advice and best practices to be competitive while finding a house that suits your needs.

To connect with Luis, call (317) 207-6822 or visit www.luiscoronelindy.com. He is also active on Facebook at Luis Coronel Indy.

To connect with Angel, call (765) 609-0876 or visit www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/angel-terrazas.He is also active on Facebook at Angel Terrazas/ The Federal Savings Bank.

Their show Tu Casa Indy is on our sister station La Grande 105.1 Saturday mornings at 9. You can also watch the show on Telemundo 19 Saturday mornings at 7:30.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

