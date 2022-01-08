Rihanna Allegedly Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Controversial Domestic Violence Comments

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Yesterday, fans began speculating that Rihanna had dropped social media influencer Ari Fletcher as a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador after her controversial comments about domestic violence went viral a few weeks ago.

In late December, Ari appeared on a podcast where she spoke up about her relationship with rapper MoneyBagg Yo. During the conversation, she shared that she wanted him to “pull a gun on her” to show her how much he loved her if she tried to leave him. “Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘B*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,” she jokingly said. “I’m going to just sit down because I got a son, and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son, and I don’t want you to shoot me,” she continued.

See her original comments below.

After her comments went viral, social media was quick to condemn her, jumping in to defend domestic violence victims and calling Ari out for such ignorant statements. And the backlash didn’t just come from music fans, but from those who work on behalf of domestic abuse victims alike. But, instead of apologizing, Ari took to the internet and doubled down on her comment, telling the social media critics to mind their own business and stay out of her love life. Even going on Instagram Live to tell victims that “we do not care.”

Fast forward to this weekend, and it looks like Rihanna has taken action against the social influencer, removing all instances of Ari from the Savage X Fenty website which has led fans to speculate that the personality has lost her brand partnership deal with the brand following the controversial statements.

“One thing about Rihanna, she don’t play about domestic violence especially being a survivor herself,” one fan commented amid the news while another wrote, “Fenty will rip a contract up the minute you start talking sideways.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna is remaining unbothered as she’s getting ready to open up her first retail Savage X Fenty store in the U.S., taking to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. “2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” she captioned the IG pic.

