Zendaya Stuns In A Vintage Valentino Dress At The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premier

She's snatching edges just a few days into the new year.

Zendaya ended 2021 slaying our lives with her red carpet fashion flare while she promoted her film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, just a couple of days into 2022, she’s ripping the red carpet to shreds in a black and white vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1992 dress at the Los Angeles premier of Euphoria.

The actress, who recently dyed her hair a rusted red hue for the new year, dazzled in a black and white gown with a scalloped bust line. Per usual, Zendaya looked modelesque on the red carpet, alternating between sultry smizes and joyful laughs.

This has been a very busy season for the Malcom & Marie actress. Off the heels of her Spider-Man promo tour last month, the famed actress is now promoting season 2 of Euphoria, which premieres on HBO Max Sunday, January 9th.

Zendaya was styled by none other than Luxury Law, the Image Architect. The two have been dominating the red carpet scene ever since they began working together. Hold on to your edges because the year has just begun. I’m positive this dynamic duo has more flawless looks up their sleeves. What do you think? Are you loving Zendaya in this vintage Valentino number?

