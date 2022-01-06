RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Wedding bells are apparently in the air as NBA star and Philadelphia Sixer (at least for now) Ben Simmons has reportedly asked for UK radio and TV host Maya Jama‘s hand in marriage—and she apparently said yes.

According to a course who spoke to The Sun, Simmons proposed to Jama over Christmas, but the couple “decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want,” the source continued. “Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled. News is going to get out eventually, but they’re keen to keep it under wraps until the new year. Ben fell for Maya almost immediately and was absolutely taken by her sheer beauty.”

Ahh, young love, young love.

But yeah, the insider was right about the couple keeping their engagement quiet being an uphill battle.

Late last month, Awesemo.com published a story about how Simmons and Jama went to get matching tattoos and the artist posted about it on his Instagram account—in which he referred to Jama as Simmons’ fiancé.

“Honored and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy @bensimmons and his fiance and her friend from the UK LONDON AWESOME FOLKS GOOD TIME AND A GREAT DINNER THANKS TO YOUR CHEF,” the artist wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

Hopefully, Simmons’ future with his betrothed is a lot brighter than his future with the Sixers, where mutual frustration and trade rumors are threatening his happy home on the court.

Let’s just say “good luck” to the happy couple.

Looks Like NBA Star Ben Simmons And UK TV Host Maya Jama Are Getting Hitched was originally published on hiphopwired.com

