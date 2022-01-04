Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Communicating With Lost Loved Ones

In Chadwick Gillenwater's new book, he shares how he has learned to communicate with those who have passed on and know that they are still present in his life.

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with author Chadwick Gillenwater about his book Blue Bird on Your Shoulder. In the book and conversation, Chadwick shared how he learned the signals and signs that loved ones use to communicate with him after their deaths. He explained how people can find those signs in their lives and know their loved ones are there.

Chadwick also shared his writing process for this book and how it differed from his previous works. He gave advice to people who want to share their stories as well as how to support the younger writers in your life.

To learn more about Watermelon University or Professor Watermelon you can visit his website professorwatermelon.com.

To purchase a signed copy of Blue Bird on Your Shoulder, visit bluebirdonyourshoulder.com. An unsigned copy is also available on Amazon.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

