Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99

One of our most dearest actress and comedians, Betty White has died.

Just two weeks before reaching 100, Ms. White passed away in her home at 99, as reported by TMZ.

Ms. Betty White was truly an American icon that pioneered and paved ways through the entertainment and media industry. For the past 80 years she has started in multiple shows and movies since 1939.

Ms. White is best known for her star role in “The Golden Girls” as Rose, and for a more recent role many may also know her from ‘Bringing Down The House’ with Steve Martin and Queen Latifah.

Betty White has been apart of over 100 productions including “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.

The legendary Ms. Betty White received many awards and nominations over her lifetime and career, including multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy. Achieving more than most in their lifetime, Betty White was also nominated for multiple Golden Globes and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Awards.