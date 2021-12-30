Indy’s Connection: Going into the New Year Looking After Your Mental Health

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny caught up with David Berman, Vice President of Harm Reduction and Crisis Stabilization Services, Mental Health America of Indiana, to talk about how the holidays are looking different this year and what people can do to look after their mental health going into the new year. David also talks about how the suicide prevention lifeline number 988 will become active in July 2022.

For tools and resources like a mental health screening test, visit mhanational.org.

For more mental health resources, you can visit our mental health tab on radionowindy.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and needs help immediately, call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text IN to the Crisis Textline at 741741.

Also here locally, you can visit bewellindiana.com.

To learn more about navigating a mental health crisis, you can download the guide in English or Spanish from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on their website.

For our LGBTQ listeners under 25, you can call The Trevor Project TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386, text START at 678-678 or chat online.

Want to learn more about mental health and how quarantine and life plays into it? Check out our Coping with Quarantine series with Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli. Search “Coping” on the site to see all the videos.

Some super dope apps:

Get Cerebral – App or Play Store and online at getcerebral.com

Virtual Hope Box – App or Play Store

My3 – App or Play Store

You can see more apps from our post last year here.

Helpful Resource Links:

teenlineonline.org

https://twloha.com/

https://psymed.info/suicidal-test

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

https://www.samhsa.gov/tribal-ttac/resources/suicide-prevention

https://www.sprc.org/

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-indiana/

https://www.sprc.org/states/indiana

https://afsp.org/find-support/resources/

https://www.take5tosavelives.org/

