Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Brings Her NYC Style To The Atlanta Hawks Game In A North Face X Gucci Puffer Coat

North Face coats are definitely a New York City staple.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

Celebrities Attend Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

North Face puffer jackets and Timberland boots are part of the New York City uniform. If you’ve survived a winter in the Big Apple, it’s likely because you wore these, some long johns, and bought your bacon, egg and cheese from the local bodega.

Bronx native Cardi B gave hood luxury at the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia clad in a $3,200 The North Face x Gucci padded jacket. She partnered the bright green down jacket with her diamond playboy bunny necklace and oversized hoop earrings.

Celebrities Attend Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cardi B has come a long way since her days in the strip club. During a moment of nostalgia, she posted a throwback photo of herself from 2014. The former stripper has never been bashful about her past. The picture shows the Award-winning rapper in a modest living room set up, surrounded by friends counting loads of cash scattered all over the ground.

 

Since 2014, Cardi’s career took a complete 180. From dancing in the strip club, to a brief appearance on Love & Hip Hop, to becoming a household name in the fashion and music departments, I’d say her level up is worth studying, dissecting, and applying.

What do you think? Are you loving Cardi’s glow up? And what about that puffer coat?

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B And Reebok Team Up Again For The ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ Capsule Collection

Cardi B Whips Up Thanksgiving Dinner With Ciara On Latest Episode Of “Cardi Tries __”

The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman Of The Year”

Cardi B Brings Her NYC Style To The Atlanta Hawks Game In A North Face X Gucci Puffer Coat  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close