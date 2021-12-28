Indianapolis Colts
REPORT: Carson Wentz Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Could Miss Next Game

The Colts Could Miss Their QB While Fighting For The AFC South

NFL: DEC 25 Colts at Cardinals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. It is possible that Wentz will miss the Colts’ upcoming game on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Wentz, in his first season with the Colts after playing 5 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Wentz has thrown for 3,230 yards with a 62.8 completion percent, 25 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

The Colts matchup with the Raiders has massive playoff implications. The team is currently 9-6 and fighting for the AFC South division crown or a possible wild card berth. The 8-7 Raiders would gain an advantage with a win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If Wentz cannot start, rookie Sam Ehlinger is the backup.

RELATED: Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz Donates $250K to Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund

RELATED: Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID-19 list

2021 NFL Draft

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

[caption id="attachment_3011209" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns - USC, WR Tarik Black - Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson - Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi - BYU and LB Anthony Butler - Liberty. Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won't know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below! RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch] RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick

REPORT: Carson Wentz Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Could Miss Next Game  was originally published on hot963.com

