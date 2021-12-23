‘Sing 2’s Eric André Reveals His Go-To Karaoke Song & Why He Loves Voiceover Work [Exclusive]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Sing 2 is here, and comedian Eric André (Bad Trip) brings his unique style of comedy to the film to help take the sequel to another level.

The highly-anticipated sequel picks right back up with Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), who is enjoying success with his new theater production. While the show is excellent, it fails to impress a talent scout named Suki (Chelsea Peretti), and she tells Buster that his act is not good enough to grace a stage in Redshore City, the animated film’s version of Las Vegas.

Determined to prove her wrong, Buster decides to get the gang back together. He calls on house mom Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), porcupine rocker Ash (Scarlett Johansson), gorilla with the golden pipes Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy but extremely talented elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), and, of course, slick dancing swine Gunter (Nick Kroll). He plans to sneak into Crystal Entertainment offices to pitch his show to a cut-throat wolf Jimmy Crystal (Emmy-winner Bobby Cannavale).

Buster and the gang fail to impress Jimmy but catch his attention when Buster runs with Gunter’s idea to produce a show that will feature Clay Calloway (Bono), a legendary rock artist. That sounds good, but there is one problem with that, Clay Calloway has gone into seclusion. So not only will Buster have to come up with a groundbreaking performance in a short time, pushing all the cast members to the limit, he’s also going to have to find a way to convince Calloway to pick up his guitar again.

As mentioned above, Sing 2 sees the return of fan-favorite characters from the first film plus new characters. One of those characters is a cocky Yak with a good head of hair named Darius, voiced by the one and only Eric André. Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with the comedian, and as expected, it was a hilarious conversation.

During our brief conversation, André, who is no stranger to doing voiceover work, revealed he “loves” lending his voice to animated features and television shows because it is “fun” but says he doesn’t prefer it over being in movies. We asked André if his unique but wildly hilarious style of comedy helps him get into character, and he confirmed it does help. “It does. I tap into my spirit, my soul, and I just try to express myself,” André said. “I try to not be somebody that I’m not. I can’t be somebody I’m not. I can’t help it, man. I’m from the suburbs.”

Of course, due to the movie featuring all of the cast singing and brilliantly doing exceptional covers of hit songs, we had to as André what his go-to karaoke song was. We were not ready for his response, even though we should have expected something off the chain.

“Oh, easy. My neck, my back, my p***y, and my crack. A no-brainer,” he hilariously stated. We believe without a doubt that he does sing that song all the time at karaoke night. Khia should be proud. Too bad he doesn’t do a Kidz Bop version of the song in the film.

Sing 2 also starts Letitia Wright, Halsey, Seth MacFarlane, and Nick Offerman. The film is playing exclusively in theaters.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

