Split In Sunset: Chrishelle Stause and Jason Oppenheim Break Up Shortly After Confirming Their Relationship

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split only five months after confirming their relationship according to PEOPLE.

Stause, a realtor, the ex-wife of actor, Justin Hartley, and co-star to Oppenheim on Netflix’s Selling Sunset started dating her co-star privately in July. The two were “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it,” Strause said.

In a Dec 15th interview Strause did with E! News, she explained, “I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy.” Although they avoided telling people about their relationship, to avoid the opinions of others.

Prior to dating his Oppenheim Group employee, Oppenheim also dated fellow employee Mary Fitzgerald.

Oppenheim addressed the breakup in a statement on his Instagram story. ” While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” he explained. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Releases First Song After Breakup “It’ll Be Okay”

RELATED: KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: