Indy’s Connection: Taking Care of Your Mental Health During the Holidays

This week as the holidays grow closer, host Emily Metheny spoke with Tammy Lundy, Indiana Chapter Chair and Indianapolis Walk Chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They talked about how the holidays can take a toll on someone’s mental health, and what people can do to support their loved ones. Tammy also gave a lot of tools someone can use to take care of their mental health.

Looking into 2022, Tammy shared some details for upcoming events like State Capitol Day on March 8 and the Out Of Darkness Walk on September 10. More details will be coming after the start of the new year, and you can follow along on their website.

For more mental health resources, you can visit our mental health tab on radionowindy.com. You can also listen our last conversation with Tammy here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and needs help immediately, call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text IN to the Crisis Textline at 741741.

Also here locally, you can visit bewellindiana.com.

To learn more about navigating a mental health crisis, you can download the guide in English or Spanish from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on their website.

For our LGBTQ listeners under 25, you can call The Trevor Project TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386, text START at 678-678 or chat online.

Want to learn more about mental health and how quarantine and life plays into it? Check out our Coping with Quarantine series with Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli. Search “Coping” on the site to see all the videos.

Indy’s Connection host Emily Metheny covers mental health and suicide prevention regularly on her show. You can listen to the most recent show and see past posts by searching “Indy’s Connection” on the site.

Some super dope apps:

Get Cerebral – App or Play Store and online at getcerebral.com

Virtual Hope Box – App or Play Store

My3 – App or Play Store

You can see more apps from our post last year here.

Helpful Resource Links:

teenlineonline.org

https://twloha.com/

https://psymed.info/suicidal-test

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

https://www.samhsa.gov/tribal-ttac/resources/suicide-prevention

https://www.sprc.org/

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-indiana/

https://www.sprc.org/states/indiana

https://afsp.org/find-support/resources/

https://www.take5tosavelives.org/

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings on RadioNOW 100.9.

