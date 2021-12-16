Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

A Statewide Threat Of School Shootings & Bombings Is Circulating On TikTok

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

The culture of school shootings in America has been an issue we’ve been dealing with as a nation for decades, and unfortunately it doesn’t look like that’s going away anytime soon.

Following the most recent tragedy that occurred at Oxford High School in Michigan earlier this month, there now seems to be a viral report making rounds on TikTok that states another mass shooting could happen as soon as tomorrow.

This time though the targeted campus isn’t just one school in the United States, but all of them.

School security is being hiked up at many campuses across the nation after a series of warnings began popping up on social media citing December 17 as a statewide day of bombings and school shootings in American schools.

More information below, via WFSB:

“Just searching December 17 comes up with a lot of videos with a vague warning of a threat. No location is ever specified, but they are racking up thousands and thousands of views, being shared all over the country, and essentially creating panic over something that many local police departments are saying isn’t credible.

‘While our discussions with the Wallingford Police Department indicate that there is no credible evidence of a specific threat, we take all such matters seriously and are instituting the following precautions for our schools,’ said superintendent Danielle Bellizzi, Wallingford Public Schools.

Bellizzi said there would be more police patrolling the town’s schools through Friday.”

Similar to the Connecticut school district, states like Chicago, New York, Virgina and many others are also adapting the heightened security protocol for Dec. 17.

We did a quick search of “December 17” on Twitter ourselves and admittedly saw a few elusive tweets that appeared to be alluding to a specific event, even adding timestamps to the message. Take a look below to see what we mean, and please stay safe tomorrow if you or one of your loved ones is currently attending school in the United States. If in doubt, just stay home:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

US Mass Shootings: Here Are The Faces Of Those Responsible

10 photos Launch gallery

US Mass Shootings: Here Are The Faces Of Those Responsible

Continue reading US Mass Shootings: Here Are The Faces Of Those Responsible

US Mass Shootings: Here Are The Faces Of Those Responsible

Unfortunately, mass shootings across the U.S. has become a common reoccurrence. Many of the people who've committed these crimes have had a history of mental illness which continues to raise the question of mental health and gun law.

A Statewide Threat Of School Shootings & Bombings Is Circulating On TikTok  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 8 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close