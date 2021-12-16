Way 2 Edited: Drake’s Screen Time Is Limited In Amazon’s Kanye West Larry Hoover Benefit

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It seems that the misunderstanding between Drake and Kanye West might still be a thing. Amazon has released the footage from their joint Larry Hoover benefit and Champagne Papi is barely in it.

As spotted on Variety the self-proclaimed 6 God is noticeably absent in the final version of their recent concert. Released earlier this week Drizzy’s entire 12 song set has been cut from the final edit of the show. The only time he is apart of the festivities is when he and Kanye West are both walking down the very long steps of the Los Angeles Coliseum. Additionally the footage of two icons performing “Forever” together remains in tact. But other than that, bing bong.

Naturally his absence took Rap fans by surprise and quickly became of point of speculation throughout the internet. “Could it be the label didn’t approve his songs be used on Amazon?” one user wrote on Twitter. Another individual pointed to the potential elephant in the room. “What if Ye finessed Drake into performing but scrubbed him out? LOLZZZZZZzzzz”.

The entertainment publication apparently reached out to both artists and the streaming giant to get further clarification but have yet to hear back from any of the parties involved. Nevertheless there is a something good that came out of the Amazon release. Renown recording engineer Mike Dean announced that he had worked on the audio which was very bad during the live show. “NEW MIX ON THE COLLISIUM SHOW. CHECK IT” he wrote on his Instagram account.

You can watch the Larry Hoover benefit show, with very little Drake participation as of now, here.

