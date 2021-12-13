Indy’s Connection: Enjoying the Holidays with the Arts and Events

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Amanda Kingsbury, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Arts Council of Indianapolis. They talked about the holiday events happening in the city this season. Amanda also explains what the support of the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation and the City of Indianapolis means for the holiday campaign and the exciting things coming in 2022.

For more information on the Arts Council’s in-person holiday guide, visit explore.indyarts.org.

To sign up for their newsletter or stay up to date with everything the Arts Council is doing, visit indyarts.org or click here.

For more on the #indykeepscreating Series, visit indykeepscreating.org.

If you want to reach our as a community member, artist, the public, or anyone in-between, email indyarts@indyarts.org.

For the second part of the show, Emily talked with David Gray , RadioOne’s Promotion Director, about some upcoming holiday station events like RadioNOW’s The Great Wrap Up which is happening at Castelton Square Mall on December 18. He also talked about some other long term projects like the Drive Thru Food Bank at the Indianapolis Urban League.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9. To listen to past episodes, visit radionowindy.com.

