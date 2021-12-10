RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Although a handful of public sightings together recently had many people thinking that KimYe was making a comeback, it unfortunately looks like Kim is taking her pending divorce from Kanye West very seriously.

It’s now being reported that the reality TV media mogul has officially filed papers to legally be considered a single woman.

TMZ was able to obtain documents confirming her aspirations to be one of the single ladies, even while still showing support to Kanye’s musical endeavors by attending his Larry Hoover concert with Drake last night. It’s worth noting that she had North and Saint with her at the show, so her attendance may have simply been to benefit the kids. To make matters even more awkward, Ye even professed yet another public plea to get back together during his altered live performance of “Runaway,” changing the lyrics to, “Run back to me … more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim also was there to support Kanye as they together mourned the death of mutual friend Virgil Abloh, both at his funeral service and the Louis Vuitton show presented in his honor during Art Basel earlier this month.

Many believe the new relationship Kim is rumored to be embarking on with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson has a lot to do with her change of heart, although Kanye has given her many reasons in the past to go forth with a divorce. The rapper got candidly honest about some of those mistakes during the marriage with an open-hearted message he posted on Thanksgiving, once again professing his love for “his wife” as he still calls her.

Let’s just hope for the best when it comes to these two.

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid Public Pleas Of Reconciliation From Kanye was originally published on blackamericaweb.com