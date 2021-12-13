Celebrity News
McDonald’s & Mariah Carey Team Up For 12 Days of Deals Celebrating The Holidays

"I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches."

McDonald's x Mariah Carey

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

We have seen quite a few artists secure the bag by teaming up with McDonald’s for their own menu, but Mariah Carey is showing why she’s the queen by giving fans freebies.

McDonald's x Mariah Carey

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

McDonald’s announced the “Mariah Menu” arrives on Dec. 13, which will include exclusive Mariah x McDonald’s merch and a festive TV commercial. To bring even more holiday cheer to the Mariah Menu, fans will also have a chance to receive exclusive beanies and t-shirts. The beanie, which will be available for a limited time starting Dec. 15, features the “All I Want for Christmas” powerhouse’s iconic signature, while the t-shirt, which will be available Dec. 21, includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order – a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years,” Mariah Carey said in a statement. “I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me.”

Customers can order the “Mariah Menu” in the U.S. starting on Dec.13, featuring a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add to your order.

If you haven’t seen it already, check out the full commercial below.

McDonald’s & Mariah Carey Team Up For 12 Days of Deals Celebrating The Holidays  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

