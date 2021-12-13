Former DHL Employee Arrested For Bogarting $60K In Nike Products

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Just when it seemed like Fed Ex was the devil when it came to “shipping and handling” Nike sneakers to waiting customers only to leave them empty handed, it seems like they got competition from another delivery service and it isn’t UPS.

Hypebeast is reporting that a former DHL employee has just been busted for housing (90’s ebonics for stealing) approximately $60,000 in Nike products during her stint working for the delivery company. Chamon Davis was arrested and charged earlier this week for the heist that she continuously pulled off while working at DHL’s Fox Meadows warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility isn’t too far from Nike primary distribution center, Nike North American Logistic Campus, so y’all know she had a field day.

How exactly was she able to rob so many Nike items? Actually, pretty cleverly.

“Davis was able to execute the heist by printing duplicate tracking numbers and shipping items to alternate addresses. So far, Nike has only recovered $10,000 USD of stolen merchandise and is unsure of when how long Davis has been stealing from the company. It is also unclear what products she has stolen.”

Apparently Nike Investigators (they have those?!) were the ones who caught Davis and referred her to authorities. After getting arrested and charged, Davis confessed to her crimes and was released from jail and is awaiting her day in court which is set for next month.

Since the pandemic begun, many sneakerheads have begun to take to social media to complain about canceled orders, missing packages, and even receiving empty boxes as sneaker reselling has become the quickest way to make a buck these days. It didn’t help that Nike began to use the “Steal Me” tape that read “Nike” all over it to close their boxes. While it was mostly Fed Ex services that was blamed for the missing packages, this is the first time we’ve heard that DHL was in on the jux.

Truth be told, we didn’t even know Nike used them like that, but you learn something new everyday.

