Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Simone Biles Is Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete Of The Year

Congratulations to Simone Biles who has been named Time Magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Congratulations to Simone Biles who has been named Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete of the Year. This well-deserved honor not only speaks to her accomplishments, tenacity, and bravery as an athlete but also as a Black woman.

Simone is an extraordinary athlete to say the least. With a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, the American Gymnast knows a thing or two about her craft. Although Simone is what some would call a beast in her sport, it’s her convictions that make her stand out amongst her fellow competitors. During the Toyko Olympics, Simone took a stand for her mental health. Even though she was training for that moment for five years and the world was on the edge of their seats waiting for her to perform, she opted to put herself first and not compete. And if that isn’t a remarkable act that deserves an honor such as Athlete of the Year, we’re not sure what does.

“I do believe everything happens for a reason, and there was a purpose,” Biles tells TIME. “Not only did I get to use my voice, but it was validated as well.”

By taking the major stand she took, Simone encouraged a myriad of women (and men) to put themselves first despite what’s expected of them. On the heels of Simone’s courageous stand, more Internet memes that promoted mental health priority were created, mental health forums were planned, and more conversations shifted toward protecting one’s peace.

We are glad Simone is receiving this honor for what she has done and for what she didn’t do.  Congrats again Simone!

To read the entire article, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Withdrawing From Team USA’s Final Competition In The Tokyo Olympics

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine

 

 

Simone Biles Is Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete Of The Year  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 8 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 9 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close