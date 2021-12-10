Megan Thee Stallion Has Officially Become A Nike Yardrunner

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” Megan Thee Stallion is now officially a Yardrunner with Nike.

The shoe giant rolled out its campaign in celebration of Black athletes and global changemakers, who have graduated from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, back in November 2019, ESSENCE noted. In addition to highlighting stars who exemplify the legacy and community of HBCUs, Nike has also created a few limited edition items to go along with the studious campaign. Meg’s prestigious honor comes right on time as the star is currently gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University with her bachelor’s degree in health administration this week.

The “Body” rapper took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans.

“HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all!” Thee Stallion captioned a photo of herself sporting the new Texas Southern University swag designed by Nike. “I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!” she continued. “Thee H-Town Hottie is also in the Nike App, so go show ya girl some love!” she added just before hinting that there might be more big news on the way. “P.S. – Stay tuned, we got some more coming for ya’ll next week!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXRL77zFspN/?utm_medium=copy_link

This has been a long-time dream for the 26-year-old artist. Following her “Women of the Year” award with Glamour Magazine back in November, the star told the publication that she was adamant about opening up an assisted living facility to provide job opportunities for health care workers–something she grew passionate about after watching the matriarchs in her family care for her great-great-grandmother during her final days. Meg sent a message to all the HBCU students striving for success in the health business world and encouraged them to come work at her new health facility when it opens.

“Come and get your experience over here. Generations taking care of generations, making people feel like they are still at home, still with their families,” she said pridefully.

Congrats to Meg!

