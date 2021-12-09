Vanessa Bryant Files A Lawsuit To Keep Pictures of Kobe’s Body From Going “Viral”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s been damn near two years since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and still Vanessa Bryant is in court dealing with the fallout from the horrific helicopter crash that took their lives.

According to The Washington Post, Kobe Bryant’s widow filed a new lawsuit against Los Angeles County this past Monday (December 6) for invasion of privacy as first responders admitted that they snapped pictures of the remains of the bodies that were involved in the tragic helicopter crash. In the filing, Vanessa Bryant says she’s been “taunted” by people who are “threatening” to leak the photos of Kobe and Gianna’s bodies at the crash and fears that the pics will go “viral” even if they’re fake.

“These deputies and firefighters took the worst thing that has ever happened to me — the worst thing that could happen to any mother or spouse — and made it worse,” she stated in the filing. “I will never be able to shake the anguish from knowing that the officials who are supposed to keep us safe treated Kobe and Gianna with such callous disrespect. For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening.”

In the filing she says she saw one photo that purportedly shows Kobe’s body and since seeing that picture has been “tormented with thoughts of who took it and whether it depicts my husband.”

People are just cruel these days thanks to social media.

News of such pictures came to light after the crash when a sheriff’s deputy showed the pictures to fellow patrons at a bar in California. Since then it’s become known that he wasn’t the only one with access to the pictures and others had also taken pics at the horrific scene as well. Something that Mrs. Bryant stated in her filings angers her the most.

“It infuriates me that the people I trusted to protect the dignity of my husband and daughter abused their positions to obtain souvenirs of their deaths, as though possessing pictures of their remains somehow makes them special. I imagine Kobe watching over what occurred at that crash scene, and I am overcome by anger and emotion.”

Can’t say we blame her one bit.

Vanessa Bryant Files A Lawsuit To Keep Pictures of Kobe’s Body From Going “Viral” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: