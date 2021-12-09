Beyoncé Gives Us Holiday Vibes In A Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 RTW Sparkle Look

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Forget about Christmas decorations. Beyoncé delivered all the sparkle we need for the season in a Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 RTW blazer and matching Gucci boot-leggings from Gucci’s and Balenciaga’s “Hacker Project”.

The mogul posted a picture to her Instagram (with her hubby in tow) wearing the eye-catching outfit, and we couldn’t help but stop mid scroll and admire her slayage. The crystal-choked double-breasted, glitzy blazer featured both brand names, Gucci and Balenciaga, plastered all over it. She paired the statement blazer with sparkly monogrammed boot-leggings, a small shimmery silver purse, sparkling diamond hoop earrings, and cat-eye shaped sunglasses. She even threw on a pair of Gucci fingerless gloves and showed off nail art that matched the outfit’s vibe.

This Gucci and Balenciaga look that Bey is sporting was birthed from Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, who invited Balenciaga creative director, Demna Gvasalia, to “hack” key Gucci pieces.

Jay Z allowed his wife’s outfit to do all the talking as he stayed true to his usual vibe in an all-black getup that featured a black letterman jacket, black t-shirt, black skull hat, and black pants. He offset his monochromatic look with cream-colored, vintage track sneakers.

Of course Bey’s followers went crazy after she posted the pictures. Her comment section was full admiration for her outfit and her and Jay Z as a couple. Even celebrities like Lil Kim and Trina had to show their appreciation for Bey’s slay with heart-eye emojis. We definitely are in agreement with Bey’s followers. This look is bomb, and if you are looking for some holiday party outfit inspiration….save this post for sure!

