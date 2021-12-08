Celebrity News
Remember When Lil Uzi Said He Would Pay the College Tuition of a Fan?

Back in 2019, a fan ran into Lil Uzi at a mall outside of Philadelphia, King of Prussia Mall.

The fan asked Uzi if he could help him with his tuition. Lil Uzi had one condition-he had to graduate.

“90 grand? I could pay for that,” Uzi said in the 2019 clip. “But this is the thing, though. If I pay for your college tuition, are you gonna finish college or are you gonna bullshit?”

Well, the fan, Raheel Ahmad, has graduated from Temple University with a 3.5 GPA and a degree in Political Science and is now looking for Uzi.

His tuition bill is $90,000.

Raheel is also inviting Uzi to his graduation and graduation dinner.

He said the one minute encounter with Uzi changed his life for the better.

The fan has ‘receipts.’ He has video and screen shots of Uzi’s Twitter feed showing the promise that was made.

