Olivia Rodrigo Announces Tour For 2022

Grammy nominated Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour in 2022. Rodrigo made the announcement and shared the tour dates so her fans can plan accordingly. Even though she hasn’t gone on tour yet we have seen a lot of live performances from Rodrigo thanks to festivals and award shows. But now her Grammy nominated debut album “Sour” will get it’s own tour under the same name. Joining her on tour are Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Unfortunately she’s not coming to Indy so if you want to see her plan for a road trip to Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit or Nashville. Or maybe fly out of the country if you’re feeling really adventurous!

