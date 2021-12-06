Celebrity News
Cardi B Sets The Internet Ablaze In Nude Prada Mini Dress

Cardi B attended a "Playboy Magazine" event in Miami wearing this gorgeous Prada mini dress after recently being named the creative director of the iconic brand.

Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Cardi B has done it again! Today, the rap superstar took to Instagram to show off her latest look and as usual, she’s stunning!

In a series of IG photos, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave us glitz and glam as she rocked a super sexy Prada mini dress. The dress was nude and diamond-encrusted throughout and featured the brand’s signature triangle logo right in the middle. Cardi paired the look with long, black hair, silver strappy shoes, and blinged-out jewelry, including an array of bracelets on each arm and a diamond Playboy bunny necklace that captured the eyes of everybody in the room. She also carried a blinged-out Playboy book to complement her entire ensemble.  “Are you a bunny 🐰?,” she captioned the photo set, nodding to her bunny-shaped necklace. 

Check out the look below.

 

Cardi wore this look to a Playboy Magazine event in Miami after she was recently named the first-ever creative director of the 68-year-old brand. When asked about the accomplishment, the rapper said in a statement, “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already — I can’t wait!”

She continued: “I’m also excited to launch our creator-led platform, Centerfold. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli

Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

 

 

Cardi B Sets The Internet Ablaze In Nude Prada Mini Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

