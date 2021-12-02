Shawn Mendes Releases First Song After Breakup “It’ll Be Okay”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s been a few weeks since we got the news that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were calling it quits. A romance that seemed to take forever to come into fruition and that everyone was rooting for came to a sudden halt last month. Not long after we saw the couple dress up together for Halloween the two young stars broke up saying they still loved each other but they started out as best friends and will continue to be friends. Now we are hearing Shawn Mendes address it in a brand new single and it might just be a new breakup anthem called “It’ll Be Okay” Check it out and let us know what you think.

Source: Rolling Stone

