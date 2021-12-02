Local
4 Indiana state parks to host drive-thru holiday light displays

A drive-thru holiday light show is shown at Ouabache State Park near Bluffton. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources via Facebook)

 

 

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 / 04:02 PM EST / Updated: Dec 1, 2021 / 08:54 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drive-thru holiday light shows are set to begin Friday at four Indiana state parks, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

Mounds State Park in Anderson will have its inaugural Nights of Lights celebration from 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1. The show will feature more than 30 light displays in the campground. Cost is $5 per vehicle for cash payment, $6 if paying with a credit card.

Lieber State Recreation Area, which is southwest of Cloverdale, will present its inaugural Wonderland of Lights show from 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and again Dec. 10-12. The gatehouse, 10 campsites, and park buildings will be decorated. Donations will be accepted at the campground gatehouse.

Spring Mill State Park, which is east of Mitchell, will have Christmas in the Campground from 6-9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday in conjunction with its Holiday in the Village event. Visitors can drive through the campground for $5 and vote on the best-decorated site. The winner gets two nights of free camping in 2022. The campground is already full for the event.

Ouabache State Park, which is east of Bluffton, will host its eighth annual Wonderland of Lights from 6-9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays, and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.

Source: WISHTV

 

