Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

StockX, ESPN & The V Foundation Team Up For Charity Raffle Contest, Drake Golf Clubs Included

Dig into your pockets for a good cause, y'all

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
StockX x ESPN x V Foundation

Source: StockX / ESPN

Drake plays golf?! Can’t say we can see him getting busy on the green like that but apparently Drizzy does have some NOCTA Taylor Made P·790 Irons and they can be yours thanks to a charity campaign courtesy of StockX and ESPN.

 

StockX x ESPN x V Foundation

Source: StockX / ESPN

Partnering with the V Foundation, ESPN and StockX have come together to offer fans a chance to own some Drake Friends and Family golf clubs along with other sports memorabilia from some of your favorite sports figures such as Kevin Durant (signed Nike KD14 Floral sneakers), Noami Osaka (signed NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka), and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski (Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski signed Nike LeBron XVIII Duke PE). To get in on the raffle fans can donate $10 on the charity website as many times as they want for which 90% of the proceeds will go to the V Foundation For Cancer Research.

The event kicked off today (Nov. 30) to commemorate V Week and will continue until 12:00 PM EST on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Mail-in entries must be postmarked during the entry period and received by Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST, so don’t waste time and get on your donation grizzly.

Check out the rest of the items up for grabs on the StockX website and let us know which items catch your eye. Good luck, y’all!

StockX x ESPN x V Foundation

Source: StockX / ESPN

StockX, ESPN & The V Foundation Team Up For Charity Raffle Contest, Drake Golf Clubs Included  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 8 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close