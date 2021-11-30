Music
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Show Off The Pipes In Singing Battle

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Last night the world received one of those dream scenarios.  The kind you talk about with your friends in hypothetical situations like “What if LeBron James played one on one with Michael Jordan” or “What if Bruce Lee fought Jackie Chan?”  The conversations that are fun to have but we don’t really get to see play out.  But last night we did.  On Jimmy Fallon’s new show “That’s My Jam” there were a bunch of fun moments and highlights but perhaps none greater than Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson singing TOGETHER!  The two faced off in a musical challenge where they had to sing random songs that popped up to create a “Mixtape Medley”.  And the winner is….all of us for getting to witness this greatness.  Check out the video below.

 

 

 

 

