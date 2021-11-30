Music
WATCH: Ed Sheeran & Elton John Tease New Christmas Song “Love Actually” Style

Songwriter' photo call - 68th Berlinale International Film Festival

Source: Patrick AVENTURIER / Getty

It’s that time of year again, officially.  Even though Mariah Carey has been creeping in the shadows since Halloween we can finally say it’s full on Holiday Season with Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror.  So expect to get a lot of new holiday music and romantic comedies centered around people going home for Christmas.  Ed Sheeran and Elton John somehow managed to do both.  While teasing their new Christmas song they paid tribute to a holiday classic “Love Actually”.  Their new song “Merry Christmas” comes out this Friday and will raise money for Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.  Check out their video below

 

 

 

 

christmas , ed sheeran , elton john

