Nike Limiting The Amount Of Air Force 1’s Customers Can Buy?

Adidas execs doing the Rick Ross hand rub right now...

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Nike has been taking all kinds of steps to ensure that there’s enough product for everyone, but now it seems like they’re protecting one of their best selling silhouettes.

In screenshots shared by @Militia_kicks, it seems like Nike is limiting the amount of Air Force 1’s customers can buy online because, well, no one knows. It’s not like they’re limited edition drops or even facing a shortage of stock, but apparently one customer exceeded his AF1 purchases and another was directed to retailers that would have them in stock.

Huh?! What part of the game is this? Also, who the hell buys hella Air Force 1’s?

The news comes on the heels of another screenshot being shared in which Nike informed stores that they would be canceling their orders for the 2021 Holidays and beyond as there seems to be a shortage of product to be had. Coupling this news with the fact that many highly anticipated releases have been pushed back and it seems like the sneaker game is about to go through some hard times as collectors and hypebeasts will be forced to wait to satisfy their itch to copp new kicks.

Where things go from here will be anyone’s guess at this point but the way things are looking, it’s going to be crazy times in the sneaker community for the foreseeable future.

Nike Limiting The Amount Of Air Force 1’s Customers Can Buy?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

