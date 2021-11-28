Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41.
Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”
“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”
Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.
RELATED: Virgil Abloh Launches $1M Scholarship Fund For Black Creatives
RELATED: Virgil Abloh Debuts Some New Off-White Nikes At Coachella [Photos]
RELATED: Virgil Abloh Responds To Claims Of Style Thievery [Photos]
This story is developing.
Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary
Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary
1.
1 of 22
Thank you Virgil. 🙏🏾🕊🕊. pic.twitter.com/PR107YGrgS— OMARION (@Omarion) November 28, 2021
2.
2 of 22
RIP Virgil a legend and icon. Life way too short 😞🙏🏾— Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) November 28, 2021
3.
3 of 22
rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊— Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021
4.
4 of 22
I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved.— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021
5.
5 of 22
Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021
6.
6 of 22
Rest in Power Virgil 🕊🤲🏿✨ pic.twitter.com/FvZW8YNeY7— Omar Sy (@OmarSy) November 28, 2021
7.
7 of 22
My heart is broken— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021
Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius
your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever
Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones
you’re with the Master now, shine
🙏🏾,
P
8.
8 of 22
LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu— LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021
9.
9 of 22
rest in peace to virgil abloh. thank you for giving us these iconic album covers pic.twitter.com/3M6DY1jrsb— 🖖 (@almightytuc) November 28, 2021
10.
10 of 22
Rest in peace, Virgil Abloh 🕊— The Sole Supplier (@thesolesupplier) November 28, 2021
A creative genius and an innovator in art, fashion, and music. You will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/h4Wyx48gZp
11.
11 of 22
We are so saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Virgil Abloh.— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) November 28, 2021
Thank you for being such an inspiration. Rest In Peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nQ690pVdOm
12.
12 of 22
Our hearts are broken over the monumental loss of the creative genius, visionary, and icon — Virgil Abloh.— TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 28, 2021
Rest in Power, Virgil. pic.twitter.com/0yMyCnVVgH
13.
13 of 22
You never know what people are dealing with privately. Rest In Peace, Virgil Abloh.— omen (@omen) November 28, 2021
14.
14 of 22
A fashion icon. Rest in Paradise, Virgil Abloh. 🕊pic.twitter.com/6PQpIzQiOz— "Did Ye Drop Today?" (@didjesusdrop) November 28, 2021
15.
15 of 22
RIP Virgil Abloh. His legacy won’t only be how much he changed the sneaker world, but also how much he preserved and worked until the end.— Matthew Welty (@MatthewJWelty) November 28, 2021
16.
16 of 22
Interviewed Virgil Abloh over zoom last year, one of the first people I interviewed in my “career”. He was so kind and generous, promised to keep in touch (he did), had a passion for finding global young black talent and helping build them up. Genuinely gutting to hear he’s gone— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) November 28, 2021
17.
17 of 22
Rest In Peace Virgil Abloh. Devastating news. Great guy. Love and peace to his family. 🕊 💔— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 28, 2021
18.
18 of 22
Life is so baffling at times. Virgil’s style was one of a kind. Rest in perfect peace Virgil Abloh 🕊❤️— Harry Pinero (@harrypinero) November 28, 2021
19.
19 of 22
Virgil Abloh news is truly devastating. His contributions to fashion have actually be shapeshifting in so many ways — publicity and privately. Thinking about his loved ones today. May he rest in peace 🇬🇭🇬🇭— Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) November 28, 2021
20.
20 of 22
Even if you ain’t like his designs, you can’t deny Virgil Abloh changed the fashion and sneaker game— Leo 🦅 (@hoeglizzy) November 28, 2021
21.
21 of 22
RIP @VirgilAbloh 💔 One of the most influential designers of the modern era 🕊 #FuckCancer pic.twitter.com/SZ2PzRs3tW— YOUNG STONER LIFE (@YoungStonerLife) November 28, 2021
22.
22 of 22
R.I.P. Virgil Abloh.— TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) November 28, 2021
Prayers to his friends and family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3DCj57zpT5
Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41 was originally published on theboxhouston.com