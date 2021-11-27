Ballsy Move: LeBron James Fined $15K For Grabbing Crotch After Hitting Dagger Shot In Indiana

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

LeBron James is an equally beloved and hated player, and that’s been true for much of his 19-season career. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was slapped with a $15,000 fine after grabbing his crotch while sinking a dagger shot against the Indiana Pacers.

During a contest on Wednesday (Nov. 24), James and the Lakers took the game into overtime and displayed some heroics on the court with a big-time shot then walked off holding his private area. According to accounts, fans were doing the same towards James and shouting profanity, sparking him to return the favor.

“When obscene gestures and language come into it, can’t be tolerated. There’s a difference between cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win, and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn’t say to me,” James said in the post-game conference.

The Lakers won the game 124-116, and it was the King’s return after serving a one-game suspension for elbowing Detroit Pistons star, Isaiah Stewart.

There was a prevailing thought among analysts that the Lakers could use the suspension and general tension in the early going of the season as motivation to turn things around. However, the Lakers dropped a game in triple-overtime against the Sacramento Kings on Friday at a clip of 141-137 on their homecourt floor.

“I felt like I played a horrible game individually, and I hold myself to a higher standard than that,” said James in the post-game presser, who notched a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists. “I’ve got to do better for this team, especially when we’re going through what we’re going through on the floor.”

Photo: Getty

