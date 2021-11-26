Indiana Pacers
HomeIndiana Pacers

Why Did LeBron James Have 2 Fans Kicked Out Of Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Wednesday night the Lakers were in town to take on the Pacers.  It was a little bit of surprise that LeBron James played as he was just coming off a 1 game suspension for his part in the altercation in Detroit and he usually just doesn’t suit up in Indiana.  It was a thrilling OT game which the Pacers unfortunately came up short.  But perhaps the biggest story of the night is that LeBron James had two fans in the front row kicked out of the arena. You can see the video of him yelling, grabbing the refs and pointing to the two fans.  So of course we wanted to know what was said to get Lebron this angry.  We finally have answers as a video surfaced on TikTok and then a caller confirming what the TikTok video said.

Here’s what LeBron had to say in the post game interview.

 

 

 

Source: WISHTV

 

Gainbridge Fieldhouse , Indiana Pacers , indianapolis , indy , Lebron James , nba

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 8 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close