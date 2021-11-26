Why Did LeBron James Have 2 Fans Kicked Out Of Gainbridge Fieldhouse

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Wednesday night the Lakers were in town to take on the Pacers. It was a little bit of surprise that LeBron James played as he was just coming off a 1 game suspension for his part in the altercation in Detroit and he usually just doesn’t suit up in Indiana. It was a thrilling OT game which the Pacers unfortunately came up short. But perhaps the biggest story of the night is that LeBron James had two fans in the front row kicked out of the arena. You can see the video of him yelling, grabbing the refs and pointing to the two fans. So of course we wanted to know what was said to get Lebron this angry. We finally have answers as a video surfaced on TikTok and then a caller confirming what the TikTok video said.

Here’s what LeBron had to say in the post game interview.

