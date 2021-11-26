Celebrity News
Tyga Ducks Felony Domestic Violence Charge

The jury is still out.

Tyga just caught a break. The “Rack City” rapper won’t be charged with felony domestic violence, but he isn’t exactly off the hook either.

According to TMZ, some recent legal maneuvers mean no felony charge for Tyga.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the police passed the rapper’s DV case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office so they could decide if they wanted to file charges against Tyga.

But, according to the L.A. County D.A. … the case has now been kicked over to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office … and that means he won’t be charged with a felony because only the D.A.’s Office can charge folks with a felony.

Back in October, Tyga was pinched for felony domestic violence after he was accused of putting hands on his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. The alleged victim shared victims of the alleged injuries on social media after filing a report with the police.

Tyga has adamantly claimed his innocence. Unfortunately, rappers and domestic violence isn’t an anomaly.

