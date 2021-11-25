Indy’s Connection: Being Thankful for Being Fire Safe

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke again with Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt of the Bargersville Fire Department. They talked about the how people can stay safe during Thanksgiving and all the holidays while being with people and cooking.

To listen to our last conversation, visit Indy’s Connection on radionowindy.com.

For more resources, you can visit the National Fire Prevention Association or this checklist for new homeowners. Find your local station and their contact info through Google.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9. To listen to past episodes, visit radionowindy.com.

