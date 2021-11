RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Today we received the official list of the 2022 Grammy Nominees. Leading the way is Jon Batiste with 11. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. all have 8 nominations. And Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are next in line with 7 nominations. There are still more big names getting nominations including Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Lil Nas X. A lot of these artists took to twitter to share the reaction to the big news today.

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: