RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

UnitedMasters is allowing artists to enter The Matrix without taking the blue pill and getting a nice chunk of change.

UnitedMasters, “the record label in your pocket” for independent artists, is celebrating the upcoming release of filmmaker Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections by offering artists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. UnitedMasters is looking for original songs created and submitted by UnitedMasters Select artists for the chance to win $15,000 and the possibility of having their track featured in a promotional campaign for the film.

To enter, artists must upload their song through the UnitedMasters app, “contain vocals, be clear of any and all samples, and above all else – get people excited about The Matrix Resurrections release.” Submissions are being accepted right now until November 28, 2021. For more details, you can head to the UnitedMasters Exclusives section via the app or on desktop.

Official synopsis:

The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever, and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Ereìndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max December 22.

—

Photo: The Matrix Resurrections / UnitedMasters

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & UnitedMasters Are Giving Away $15,000 To One Lucky Artist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: